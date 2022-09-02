Chachi 420 to Hey Ram, Kamal Haasan's Top Hindi Films

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, became one of the blockbusters of the year. The film collected a staggering Rs 187.5 crore at the box office. Apart from Haasan, the film also starred Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Fassil, Shivani Narayanan, and Gayathrie in important roles.

Kamal Haasan has worked in more than 230 movies across languages. He has contributed a lot to Hindi cinema with films like Raaj Tilak, Hey Ram, Nayakan, and Chachi 420. Let’s explore a bit more:

Raaj Tilak, directed by Rajkumar Kohli, had Dharmendra, Raaj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Hema Malini, Kamal Haasan, Reena Roy, Ranjeeta Kaur, Yogeeta Bali, Sarika, Pran, Ranjeet, Raj Kiran and Ajit. This was a high-budget movie. The songs of the film are still popular as they were voiced by none other than Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Alka Yagnik, and Sadhana Sargam. Raaj Tilak broke the box office with humongous collections.

Hey, Ram was a period crime drama helmed and produced by Kamal Haasan. It has a star-studded cast with Sharukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kamal Haasan himself, Naseeruddin Shah, Vasundra Das, and Saurabh Shukla. It is said to have made a box office collection of Rs.11.35 crore.

Chachi 420 was directed and headlined by Kamal Haasan, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Amish Puri, Om Puri, and Johnny Walker. This comedy film was loved by the audience.

Nayakan directed by Mani Ratnam was a superb hit. Mani Ratnam cast Kamal Haasan, Saranya, Karthika, Janagaraj, Vijayan, and M. V. Vasudeva Rao in prominent roles. It was an epic crime drama that narrated how an innocent boy rushes to Mumbai to become a gangster because of this cruel world.

