Chadwick Boseman Dies of Cancer: Ryan Reynolds to Brie Larson, Celebs Condole Actor's Death

Chadwick Boseman, the star of the ground-breaking superhero movie "Black Panther," has died from colon cancer. Boseman, who was in his 40s, had not publicly discussed his condition -- which was first diagnosed in 2016 -- and continued to work on major Hollywood films.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," said a statement posted to Boseman's social media accounts. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side." "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all" and filmed projects "during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the family's statement said.

Boseman became the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018's "Black Panther." The movie, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

Earlier in his career, Boseman played black icons Jackie Robinson in "42" and James Brown in "Get on Up." He recently appeared in Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" and was set to appear in a sequel to "Black Panther" due in 2022.

“This is a crushing blow” actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter, one of many expressing shock as the news spread across social media.

