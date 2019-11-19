Chadwick Boseman Expresses Aspirations for Black Panther 2: Have to Maintain the Foundation We Set

Chadwick Boseman has enjoyed a strong fan base leading up to his casting as T'Challa in Joe and Anthony Russo's Civil War. The actor has a few films lined up before his next role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nevertheless, the major focus of most fans continues to be about his next step in the franchise.

In an interview, he was quizzed about his hopes and expectations for Black Panther 2 which was recently announced to be in development. Talking about it to MTV International, Boseman said, "I think, you know, hopefully, we can maintain the foundation that we sort of set and build upon it and expand it and explore it. That's what I hope. But I think first you have to maintain the foundation. We built a culture and a world, so you have to make sure that you keep that in place."

Black Panther 2 is expected to follow up on the events of the first film. Towards the end of the film, Boseman's character was seen revealing the real Wakanda to the rest of the world and offering help to other countries. The same was briefly mentioned in Wakanda's last appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first film, will be returning for the second installment as well stating that there is a lot of pressure following the success of the first installment. Coogler also stated that Black Panther 2 would be his first film making a sequel of his own film. MCU President Kevin Feige stated that the franchise has a clear idea of the direction they plan to take Black Panther into.

Black Panther 2 is set for a release date of May 6, 2022.

