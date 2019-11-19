Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chadwick Boseman Expresses Aspirations for Black Panther 2: Have to Maintain the Foundation We Set

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first Black Panther film, will be returning to the chair for the sequel. He said there is a lot of pressure following the success of the first installment.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chadwick Boseman Expresses Aspirations for Black Panther 2: Have to Maintain the Foundation We Set
(Image: AP)

Chadwick Boseman has enjoyed a strong fan base leading up to his casting as T'Challa in Joe and Anthony Russo's Civil War. The actor has a few films lined up before his next role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nevertheless, the major focus of most fans continues to be about his next step in the franchise.

In an interview, he was quizzed about his hopes and expectations for Black Panther 2 which was recently announced to be in development. Talking about it to MTV International, Boseman said, "I think, you know, hopefully, we can maintain the foundation that we sort of set and build upon it and expand it and explore it. That's what I hope. But I think first you have to maintain the foundation. We built a culture and a world, so you have to make sure that you keep that in place."

Black Panther 2 is expected to follow up on the events of the first film. Towards the end of the film, Boseman's character was seen revealing the real Wakanda to the rest of the world and offering help to other countries. The same was briefly mentioned in Wakanda's last appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first film, will be returning for the second installment as well stating that there is a lot of pressure following the success of the first installment. Coogler also stated that Black Panther 2 would be his first film making a sequel of his own film. MCU President Kevin Feige stated that the franchise has a clear idea of the direction they plan to take Black Panther into.

Black Panther 2 is set for a release date of May 6, 2022.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram