Chadwick Boseman Gave a Shoutout to Kamala Harris in Last Social Media Post

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away Friday from colon cancer, in his final social media post gave a shout out to Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and shared a picture with her. Boseman's last tweet came after Harris had been announced as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate. Both Boseman and Harris were Howard University, a Washington, D.C. historically black college alumnus.

In the photo, Boseman and Harris can be seen sharing a hug on a stage as they addressed a crowd. Sharing the photo, the actor captioned it as, "YES @KamalaHarris! #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020 (sic)."

The photo shared by Boseman was clicked at a Freedom for Immigrants event in California in 2018. Upon hearing the news of Boseman's demise Harris paid tribute to her friend and fellow on Twitter. She wrote, "Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family."

Boseman's alma mater, Howard University also shared a condolence post. The tweet read: "It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of alumnus Chadwick Boseman who passed away this evening. His incredible talent will forever be immortalized through his characters and through his own personal journey from student to superhero! Rest in Power!"

Boseman died Friday of cancer. He was 43. The actor passed away at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”