Chadwick Boseman Passes Away: 'Wakanda Forever' Write Fans Remembering the Black Panther Actor

Actor Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther Marvel film star, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, however, Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

“This is a crushing blow” actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter, one of many expressing shock as the news spread across social media.

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

The news has been shocker and his fans are finding it hard to grapple with it. A Twitter user wrote, "RIP Chadwick Boseman. To think you knew for 4 years that you had cancer and you continued to leave your legacy. We will never forget. The countless times you had to do “Wakanda Forever”...mannn this hurts (sic)."

Another said, "Rest in Peace King, you have inspired millions and We want to thank you for living a life filled with morals and integrity. Wakanda Forever! THE Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman.

Heart Heavy (sic)."

A third tweeted, "WAKANDA FOREVER‍♀️ this breaks my heart..he made all those movies while silently fighting his own battle..dude is and will forever be a legend and the True King of Wakanda..rest in power Chadwick #WakandaForever (sic)."

RIP Chadwick Boseman. To think you knew for 4 years that you had cancer and you continued to leave your legacy. We will never forget. The countless times you had to do “Wakanda Forever”...mannn this hurts pic.twitter.com/05GIKq7GYa — ig: @MastermindsConnect ✍ (@marcobernardart) August 29, 2020

Rest in Peace King, you have inspired millions and We want to thank you for living a life filled with morals and integrity. Wakanda Forever!THE Black Panther - Chadwick BosemanHeart Heavy. pic.twitter.com/b64PyUfWQF — ChessnChecks (@ChecksChessn) August 29, 2020

WAKANDA FOREVER‍♀️ this breaks my heart..he made all those movies while silently fighting his own battle..dude is and will forever be a legend and the True King of Wakanda..rest in power Chadwick #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/z0GPG43Iad — byourselfalways (@Byourselfalways) August 29, 2020

thank you for giving life to one of my all time favorite heroes in such a beautiful way. love you and am forever thankful for that! may you rest in peace, king! wakanda forever. pic.twitter.com/zo92HsCFq3 — vivic (@arcticsoIdier) August 29, 2020

You were one of my favorite actors and you proved that only you can play the roll of The King! Wakanda Forever... Fly high your highness... I wish I knew you in real life.. I would give you all the money you would need to get better.. Seriously... you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/VBu8aWD958 — Lyam Aldridge (@LA_MONEY99) August 29, 2020

You are a good man with a good heart, and it is hard for a good man to be king. Rest in peace Chadwick Boseman, you will always be our King T'Challa. . You will always be in our hearts Black Panther. WAKANDA FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/wnwOG2gI2V — ᴾᵉⁿᶜⁱˡ ᴳʳⁱᵖᵖᵉʳ (@mewcarrix) August 29, 2020

Rest in peace to a legend that changed the game forever in movies with an amazing cast. A fighter, warrior, a loving husband, father, and a true king . WAKANDA forever!! Our Hero Black Panther A great man Chadwick BosemanYou will be missed... pic.twitter.com/wwPhpw4CIT — Ronnie G (@ronnieg_93) August 29, 2020

His most recent film appearance was in director Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which released on Netflix earlier this year.