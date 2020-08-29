MOVIES

3-MIN READ

Chadwick Boseman Passes Away: 'Wakanda Forever' Write Fans Remembering the Black Panther Actor

Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther Marvel film star, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther Marvel film star, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, however, Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

“This is a crushing blow” actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter, one of many expressing shock as the news spread across social media.

The news has been shocker and his fans are finding it hard to grapple with it. A Twitter user wrote, "RIP Chadwick Boseman. To think you knew for 4 years that you had cancer and you continued to leave your legacy. We will never forget. The countless times you had to do “Wakanda Forever”...mannn this hurts (sic)."

Another said, "Rest in Peace King, you have inspired millions and We want to thank you for living a life filled with morals and integrity. Wakanda Forever! THE Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman.

Heart Heavy (sic)."

A third tweeted, "WAKANDA FOREVER‍♀️ this breaks my heart..he made all those movies while silently fighting his own battle..dude is and will forever be a legend and the True King of Wakanda..rest in power Chadwick #WakandaForever (sic)."

His most recent film appearance was in director Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which released on Netflix earlier this year.

