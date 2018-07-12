Chadwick Boseman Signs Action Thriller

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will produce and star in STXfilms' upcoming action-thriller 17 Bridges.Boseman's writing and producing partner Logan Coles will produce the project with Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo under their recently launched Agbo banner, reports variety.com.Mike Larocca of Agbo will executive produce the film.Boseman will portray a disgraced New York Police Department detective who, after being thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, is given a shot at redemption.The movie will start production in September. STXfilms' Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee the film's production."STX has assembled a dream team of collaborators on 17 Bridges, bringing together the global talents behind two of the biggest action films ever made to give audiences a thrilling new take on the race-against-the-clock crime-drama," STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said."Chadwick Boseman's razor-sharp instincts and undeniable charisma captivated millions of people around the world in Black Panther, and Joe and Anthony Russo have breathed a new energy into the action genre with films like Avengers: Infinity War," Fogelson added.