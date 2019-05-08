Take the pledge to vote

Chadwick Boseman to Portray First Non-Asian Samurai 'Yasuke' in Upcoming Film: Report

Chadwick Boseman will play the role of Yasuke, the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai, in an upcoming action film.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
Chadwick Boseman to Portray First Non-Asian Samurai 'Yasuke' in Upcoming Film: Report
After making the cut as the first African-American superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chadwick Boseman is all set to portray the first non-Asian samurai in an upcoming action flick to be written by Doug Miro (Narcos). Boseman will play the role of Yasuke, the first African samurai to step foot in Japan.

After the news surfaced, Boseman told Deadline in a statement, "The legend of Yasuke is one of history’s best-kept secrets, the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai. That’s not just an action movie, that’s a cultural event, an exchange, and I am excited to be part of it."

Deadline also reported that for the film Erik Feig’s Picturestart has teamed with Mike De Luca and his De Luca Productions banner, Stephen L’Heureux and his Solipsist banner, and Boseman and Logan Coles’ Xception Content to produce the film, which is an adaptation of the story of Yasuke, who served under Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga in 16th century Japan.

Boseman is fresh off the massive success of Avengers: Endgame and looks action-ready for the upcoming film. In the Avengers franchise, Boseman portrays Black Panther/T’Challa. His solo-led spinoff Black Panther even became the first superhero film to be nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Film category. Black Panther ended the 91st Oscar evening this year with three trophies.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
