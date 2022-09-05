Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award, His Wife Gets Emotional Receiving It

Late legendary actor Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Emmy award for his voiceover in Marvel’s animated series ‘What If…?’ He had given voiceover to a character named T’Challa in the show. Boseman won this award over Jessica Waler, who passed away in March last year. Others who were nominated for the award were F. Murray Abraham for Moon Knight, Stanley Tucci for Central Park, Maya Rudolph for Big Mouth and Julie Andrews for Bridgerton. Boseman’s wife accepted the award on his behalf and delivered an emotional speech at the mega show.

“When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new,” Boseman’s wife said as reported by Deadline.

“Chad would be so honoured and I am honoured on his behalf,” she further added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Meanwhile, Boseman will also be honoured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will be released in November this year. When the trailer of the film was released in July this year, it paid tribute to Boseman, who used to play the role of the Wakandan hero in the films. The trailer revolved around Chadwick Boseman’s death and revealed how Marvel Studios decided not to recast him. It showed the return of Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Letitia Wright’s Shuri along with several other new characters. With No Woman No Cry in the background, it also showed Queen Mother Ramonda taking over the United Nations as she says that her ‘entire family is gone’. Ever since the trailer was released, fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit theatres.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here