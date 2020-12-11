Chadwick Boseman’s Character in Black Panther 2 Won't be Recast, Marvel Confirms

After the demise of Chadwick Boseman last year, a big question mark lingered on the fate of Black Panther 2, many wondered if a new face will take up the role of the black superhero. On Friday, Marvel Studios confirmed that the iconic character played by Boseman won't be recast. Taking the center stage during Disney Investor Day, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige discussed the Black Panther sequel and revealed details about the titular role.

Feige revealed that out of respect for Boseman, they will not be recasting the role. However, Marvel does plan to continue telling the stories of the people of Wakanda with director Ryan Coogler at the helm.

"Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," a tweet from Disney also confirmed the same.

Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Boseman first appeared as T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 before starring in his standalone film, Black Panther. He reprised the superhero in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

He died on August 28 at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He kept his struggle a secret from all but a few and continued working during his treatment for the disease.

Black Panther was a big win for the studios, grossing over $1.3 billion in worldwide. It became the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Film at the Oscars. The film took home three trophies for original score, costume design and production design. Apart from the awards and commercial success, the movie signifies a cultural shift in the superhero narrative, with the world becoming more diverse.