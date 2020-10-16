Chadwick Boseman's Wife Resorts to Legal Route as Actor Died Without a Will
Late actor Chadwick Boseman had not left behind a will. Now, his wife Taylor Simone Ledward has sought judicial assistance to let her be an administrator with limited authority of his estate.
Ledward filed a probate case in Los Angeles on Thursday. According to court documents, the Black Panther star "died intestate"
The documents revealed that the estimated value of Boseman's estate is $938,500. Besides Ledward, his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, are the only other family members listed in the documents, reports etonline.com.
Boseman died after a battle with colon cancer on August 28. He was 43. The actor and Ledward had secretly married before his death. They started dating before Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, and reportedly got engaged last year.
In a statement announcing his death, the late actor's family confirmed that he had married Ledward.
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
