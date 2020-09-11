Chahatt Khanna Clarifies Stand After Sharing Shibani Dandekar’s Post Supporting Rhea Chakraborty

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the array of cases that followed involving various central and state agencies have opened Pandora's box that seems to get murkier with each passing day. While Rhea Chakraborty has been the prime target of parts of mainstream media, Twitter trolls and law enforcement agencies as well, many other celebrities are pitching in with their views on the matter.

Yesterday, Bollywood actress Shibani Dandekar created a furore after she made a comment on Twitter accusing Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande for seeking “2 seconds of fame”.

The latest entrant in the controversy is TV actress Chahatt Khanna, who retweeted a post of Shibani saying, “Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Let’s Smash The Patriarchy, Me And You.”

This was bound to invite the wrath of trolls, who appear to be attacking anyone and everyone who sides with Rhea in this ongoing case. One user commented, “People who are showing sympathy to rhea are just trying to make sure she doesn't name them,” while another tweet read, “Ohhho tmko v supply hota tha ky bohot justice chhiye. Q material nhi mil raha hai ky? (sic)."

The vile comments were too much to take for Chahatt and she clarified, “Dear followers I am not a drug addict, I was never into all this nor I am part of any core Bollywood group, for a reason. When I say #JusticeForRhea I mean she is suffering a lot, why didn't we take action on #jiahkhan case then (sic)?”

Interestingly, soon after this tweet, Chahatt posted a tweet in support of Kangana, who in this whole episode, has been seen on the opposite side of the debate with her frequent attacks on Bollywood culture and the Maharashtra government. She tweeted, “Dear @KanganaTeam, I am proud of you, and with you in this fight, until now I didn’t believe in you till your house was attacked, Mumbai is nobody’s property. As a Mumbaikar, I welcome you back to my city (sic).”

Chahatt went on to hit out at the Mumbai police and BMC as well. Her latest tweet calls for shame to the municipal authority.

#JusticeforSushantSingRajput We want the real truth not the crafted one ! I was so proud of @MumbaiPolice but feel sad now.. cant trust no one. — Chahatt Khanna (@TheChahatt) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, bail pleas filed by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were denied by a magistrate court today. They were arrested in connection with the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).