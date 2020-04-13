Chahatt Khanna Finally Breaks Silence On Her 'Quarantine Love' With Singer Mika Singh

Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh first sparked romance rumours after they shared a series of pictures with each other on their respective social media handles, alongside a prominent hashtag #QuarantineLove.

In one of the posts, which Chahatt posted on her Instagram recently, alongside a string of pictures of herself with Mika, she wrote that she was glad "we found each other in this lockdown phase."

However, she has finally broken her silence and revealed that it is all for the promotion of their single, titled Quarantine Love.

Chahatt told Bollywood Spy in a recent interview, “People are eating my head, literally. People are like, ‘Do not date him! You broke our heart!’ Today only, I was having a laugh with my friends about this,” she said.

Mika and Chahatt’s song Quarantine Love will be out soon. The actress said that they shot the entire video at Mika's house.

“We are next-door neighbours. I just hopped into his house. The two of us shot it on the phone,” she said.

“People don’t know I am promoting the song. They think we are dating. That’s what the whole promotion plan was, to do something that creates a question in everyone’s minds,” she added.

Chahatt revealed that many people unfollowed her, thinking that she was in a relationship with Mika. “I don’t know why people have problems with him, he is a very nice person. We had good fun while shooting. We shot for two days,” she said.

