Chahatt Khanna Reveals Why She Slammed Uorfi Javed: 'Was Getting Tough To Tolerate Nonsense'

Television actress Chahatt Khanna recently got into war of words with social media sensation Uorfi Javed. It all started after Chahatt slammed the Bigg Boss OTT fame for her choice of outfits and called it ‘cheap publicity’. However, days after Chahatt Khanna has now revealed why she invited the controversy.

During an interview with E-Times, Chahatt Khanna mentioned that it was getting difficult for her to tolerate social media nonsense and therefore she decided to speak about it. “Nothing happened, just that it was getting tough to tolerate this nonsense happening for months on social media. So I finally spoke about it, and she replied in her level of class,” she said.

What Had Chahatt Said About Uorfi?

Urfi Javed was recently spotted in Mumbai in a yellow sheer dress with bikini top. This left Chahatt disappointed who took to social media, shared the pictures and questioned Uorfi for wearing such outfits. “Who wears this? And on the streets? I mean would anyone remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is the Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you are promoting for our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom,” she wrote.

How Did Uorfi Javed React To Chahatt’s Comments?

Later, Uorfi also gave a befitting reply and alleged that Chahatt is just jealous of her. She also dragged in Ranveer Singh’s recent nude photoshoot and asked if she would say the same about him too. “At least I don’t buy followers! Also, if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview, which is none of your business. You’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. Chahatt Khanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your two divorces, dating way younger men so why judge me?” Uorfi wrote.

Urfi also added, “At least I earn my own money and not living off my 2 ex-husband’s alimony! Chahatt Khanna I ain’t coming to you judging how you love your life. Idk what these aunties have against me lol.”

