Chahatt Khanna Wants to Return to Acting, Says 'Work Offers Has Dried'

Actress Chahatt Khanna who has been raising her two daughters Zohar and Amaira all by herself, took to social media and penned how ‘motherhood is being misunderstood’. She said that work offers have dried post her being a mother. Chahatt divorced Farhan Mirza after five years of marriage in 2018.

Chahatt tweeted, “Motherhood is being misunderstood. I am a single mother and raising two kids with little help and even little money, they judge me that I might not be left with the same calibre that I once was but motherhood gets you to be 2x and sometimes more of what you can be…"

She continued, “because you are working for your kids and their future. The work offers has dried but I am not a lesser person or an actor. I am stronger, fitter and better in each aspect. Bring it on."

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Chahatt had said, “I was also thinking about sharing on social media that I’m back again, looking for acting work. Now people think she has a lot of money and well off and doesn’t need work. Or they think she’s busy with her kids. So, there’s this whole perception that people have about me, which is not true.”

On the work front, Chahatt was last seen in Mika Singh’s music video titled Quarantine Love.

