Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' Now Heading To NYFF

New York: The New York Film Festival will be the next stop for Chaitanya Tamhane’s “The Disciple” after Venice and Toronto. The Marathi-language film, which looks at the world of classical musicians on the fringes of success, will be screened as part of the festival’s main slate.

Its inclusion assumes significance as it is the first Indian film to make it to the festival’s main slate since Deepa Mehta’s “Fire” in 1996. “The Disciple” will have a drive-in screening on Tuesday at the Queens Drive-In and will later be available digitally for the US audiences till October 4, a statement from organisers said.

The movie, which features Aditya Modak in the lead, is about Sharad Nerulkar, an Indian classical vocalist trying to achieve purity in his work as he has been raised on the stories of his father and guru about the masters of the past. Earlier this month, Tamhane, the wunderkind filmmaker of Indian cinema, became the first director from the country to compete in the main category of a European film festival after Mira Nair. “The Disciple” kickstarted its festival run with its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the prestigious FIPRESCI award, given by international film critics, and the best screenplay award.

The Vivek Gomber-produced movie later went to Toronto International Film Festival and registered another win as it bagged the Amplify Voices Award. The 58th edition of New York Film Festival began on September 17. It ends on October 11.