Chak De India Actor Chitrashi Rawat Opens Up About Her Depression
There was a point in my life when I was going through depression because I wasn't getting good work, said Chitrashi Rawat.
File Photo
Actress Chitrashi Rawat, best known for playing Komal Chautala in the 2007 movie Chak De! India, says there was a time when she went through depression as she wasn't getting good work.
She opened up about her struggles while shooting for the game show Sabse Smart Kaun?, hosted by Ravi Dubey, read a statement.
"I am very choosy about my work. There was a point in my life when I was going through depression because I wasn't getting good work. I used to sit for hours in my balcony and just stare at a shop," Chitrashi said.
"There were so many times that I wanted to just go down and start smoking. There was no one to stop me. But my willpower was so strong that I fought back."
After her Bollywood debut in Chak De! India, she featured in movies like Fashion and Luck.
