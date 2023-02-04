Wedding bells have started chiming for actress Chitrashi Rawat. The Bollywood actress, who rose to fame with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India, is ready to tie the knot with her long-time beau Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on February 4. ETimes reports that the wedding ceremonies will be held in the presence of close friends and families in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur. Prior to the much-anticipated marriage, Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya’s haldi ceremony clicks have taken the Internet by storm. It seems like fans are unable to get over the pair’s adorable posts.

Chitrashi Rawat dropped a slew of pictures on her Instagram stories. The pair were captured painting the town red with their mushy PDA. The actress was dressed in a pale white kurta, intricately weaved with colourful floral patterns, teamed up with an orange dupatta. Her partner donned a traditional white kurta-pajama set. Chitrashi’s pre-wedding glow is unmissable.

The lovebirds were smeared with turmeric powder and flower petals. The duo were smiling their hearts out, looking at each other affectionately. Many of Chitrashi’s industry friends including Delnaaz Irani, Moonmoon Bannerjee and Sayantani Ghosh were also seen in the Instagram post. The girl gang appeared to let their hair down, dancing their hearts out in joy.

The 33-year-old actress during a recent interaction with the media portal Bombay Times revealed, “Dhruv is from Raipur and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehndi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings.”

Chitrashi Rawat elaborated that although she and her would-be-husband decided to perform a court marriage and save money for travelling, the involvement of either of their families changed their plans. “It was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai (these things happen only once in a lifetime). So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends", said Chitrashi.

Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya fell in love on the sets of the 2012 film Prem Mayee. After dating for 11 long years, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level. Dhruvaditya has acted in films like Flight, and The Grey, and a web series titled Damaged. Chitrashi is known for films including Fashion, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Luck.

Read all the Latest Movies News here