'Chak De! India' Writer Jaideep Sahni Turns Exclusive Creator For YRF's OTT Venture

Writer Jaideep Sahni is one of the most revered names in the Hindi film industry, having delivered some of the most entertaining and ahead of time scripts. He has creatively collaborated frequently with filmmaker Aditya Chopra in some big hit films like Chak De! India, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Bunty Aur Babli, Shudh Desi Romance. It is now learnt that Sahni will be an exclusive creator for YRF Entertainment, Yash Raj Films’ OTT venture that is aiming to change the landscape of digital content being produced in India!

“Aditya Chopra wants to create the best of the best shows for global audiences to relish and he wants the best team at the helm of affairs so that genre-defining content can be created out of India. Sahni has been roped in by him to become an exclusive creator for YRF Entertainment. The scriptwriter has always wowed everyone with his scripts and this development signifies that we can expect some of the best content coming out of YRF in the digital space,” informs a trade source.

The source further reveals, “Shani has been writing and developing some brilliant gems over the last 10 years. It is certain that he will write and create YRF Entertainment’s second digital series. The reclusive, maverick writer has been keeping cards close to his chest and looks like he will dish out multiple content-forward projects in the years to come. He will create a genre of his own in the Hindi content space with his first project for YRF Entertainment that is set to roll early next year. Chopra and the team at YRF have been blown away by this sparkling script and we hear casting is going to start now.”

YRF Entertainment recently announced their maiden OTT project The Railway Men, about the untold heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy that rocked the nation in 1984, to outstandingly positive reception. It features R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and also marks the debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan.

