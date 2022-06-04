Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma is Busy Reading Her Script but Doesn't Forget to Have to Fun, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set for her comeback film, Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. Ever since the announcement, the actress has been sharing glimpses from the sets and sharing with her fans the rigorous training cricket she is going through. On Saturday, Anushka shared a video of the table read session of the film.

In the video, she can be seen interacting with the crew and also discussing something serious besides reading her lines. The video gives a glimpse of the actress fully immersed in work but also having fun doing the same. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Will strive to bring my all to the table #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep ”

Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, on whom the film is based, commented, “Fun-tastic @anushkasharma ”

Watch the video here:

The actress had previously revealed that she has been taking cricket tips from her husband, Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I always appreciated how mentally pressurising it can be to play cricket, but now, I also understand how physically draining it is. I remember when Virat would sometimes come to see me on a film set, and he would watch us on late-night shoots or in very cold places, he would be bewildered and wonder how we were able to do it. Now, I talk to him about the things that he’s been doing for so many years,” she added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.