Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Promo: Bhau Kadam, Shreya Bugde's Hilarious Pushpa Act

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office. The songs and dialogues of the film are ruling over social media. And now, Bhau Kadam and Shreya Bugde, from the sets of the Marathi comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, have delivered a hilarious act on one of the scenes from the film.

The makers of the show have shared a promo of the episode on Zee Marathi’s Instagram handle with the caption, “This is exactly what Srivalli’s famous action was all about.” In this skit, Bhau Kadam is seen enacting the role of Pushpa Raj played by Allu Arjun, whereas comedy queen Shreya Bugde essayed the role of Srivalli played by Rashmika Mandanna.

While watching this funny remake of the movie Pushpa, the guests and the audience burst out laughing.

Moreover, actor Swwapnil Joshi, who works as a counterbalance between the performers and guests on the show, was not able to hold his laughter while watching the comedy skit. On the sets, director and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and many other known personalities of the Marathi entertainment industry were also present.

The funny chemistry of Bhau Kadam, Kushal Badrike, and Shreya Bugde in the skit has made it difficult for the audience and everybody else to not laugh. The comedy show premieres from Monday to Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the episode. Many in the comments reacted to the video with lots of heart and fire emojis.

One user said, “waiting for the episode.” Another wrote, “Excited". Meanwhile, one praising Bhau for his acting skills wrote, “Ek no Bhau.”

The show, written and directed by Nilesh Sable, has been driving the audience crazy with its humorous and equally quality skits since 2014. The makers have released 8 seasons till now.

