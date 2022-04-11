Chala Hawa Yeu Dya's Kushal Badrike Shares Monochrome Photo, Draws Parallel With Life

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya fame Kushal Badrike is an avid social media user and knows how to keep fans on their toes. The popular actor recently uploaded a monochrome photo of himself sharing a life lesson. “If the colour in a photo “burst" then the photo looks dirty, then we want to make that photo black and white, the same photo looks very heavy. “Life is the same, black and white will work but not ruinous colours!" Kushal Badrike wrote.

Kushal Badrike’s black and white comparison between a photo and life was loved by the fans. A fan commented, “Simple to understand but deep.” Meanwhile, the comment section was full of appreciation for the actor.

Known for his impeccable comic timing, Kushal is the audience’s favourite. Since his incredible performance as a comedian in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Kushal has become a household name.

The actor earlier shared that when he decided to pursue his dream, his mother and wife worked hard to make the ends meet. During the Covid-19 lockdown, Kushal with his funny posts, videos, and family pictures entertained and kept the audience motivated. In addition, with his motivational songs, he often grabs everyone’s attention.

Advertisement

Speaking of the Marathi reality TV show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, which made Kushal Badrike popular, the show airing since 2004, has been a constant dose of laughter for the telly audience. The makers have released 8 seasons till now. The funny chemistry of Bhau Kadam, Kushal Badrike, and Shreya Bugde in the skit has made it difficult for the audience and everybody else to not laugh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.