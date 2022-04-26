Chala Hawa Yeu Dya's Kushal Badrike Shares Photo With Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Kushal Badrike is a household name who rose to prominence from the Marathi comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’s stage. He is renowned as the “King of Humor,” the ruling Ace. He frequently updates his social media with information about forthcoming plays and projects. This time, though, things are a bit different. The entertainment and political worlds are inextricably intertwined, and the recent picture shared by Kushal is proof of that.

Many political party leaders have been observed visiting different entertainment-related events from time to time. Now, Marathi entertainer Kushal, too, posted a photo with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP politician Chandrakant Patil. Joining Kushal on stage, Bhau Kadam and Shreya Bugde were also there.

The smiling images of these political figures, who are often in the political arena, are now capturing everyone’s attention.

He wrote a beautiful note in the caption in Marathi, which loosely translates to, “Big and small, rich and poor people are different but their smiles are the same. Laughing faces come together as if a waterfall of joy is flowing.”

Meanwhile, Kushal is very close to his family and frequently posts images of them on social media. The actor just made a heartfelt message about his family. He shared the photo on Instagram, and it quickly became a topic of discussion. The photograph captures his complete family in a single frame.

He captioned the picture, “What do you want in life? A family that rejoices in your joy, and takes pride in your excellence. Just being with them also gives us support. This is my family.”

On the work front, in addition to Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Kushal has been praised for his performance in films such as Pandu, Love Factor, Slambook, Barayan, and others. Kushal’s mimicking abilities have also been lauded. He once appeared in a horror show spoof, Ratris Khel Chale 2.

