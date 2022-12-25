CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chalapathi Rao, Telugu Cinema Legend, Dies at 78 After Cardiac Arrest; Pawan Kalyan Pays Tribute

By: Yatamanyu Narain

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 12:55 IST

Hyderabad, India

Chalapathi Rao died on Sunday, December 25 due to cardiac arrest.

Veteran Telugu actor Tammareddy Chalapathi Rao died of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad. The last rites of actor Ravi Babu's father will be performed on December 28.

Chalapathi Rao, who was best known for his villainous and comedic roles in Telugu films like Chattamtho Poratam, Yamagola Malli Modalayindi and the most recent Bangarraju, passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in Hyderabad. Rao breathed his last at son, actor-filmmaker Ravi Babu’s residence in Banjara Hills in the wee hours of Sunday. He was 78.

Chalapathi Rao’s family said that the actor’s last rites will be performed on December 28 after the arrival of his daughter from the United States. They said that the body would be kept at Ravi Babu’s house, where celebrities and fans can pay their last respects. It will then be moved to Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills where the last rites will be performed on Wednesday.

Born on May 8, 1944, in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, Chalapathi Rao had acted with three generations of top stars in a career spanning over five decades. He made his debut in 1966 with ‘Ghodachari 116’ and acted in supporting roles with leading actors like N. T. Rama Rao, Krishna, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. He also produced a couple of films.

Following the news of his demise, Twitter was flooded with condolence messages from fans and fellow actors who remembered Chalapathi Rao for his contribution to Indian cinema. Several celebrities including Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej and Nandamuri Balakrishna paid heartfelt tributes to the late cinema legend.

Sai Dharam tweeted, “Terrible Year for Telugu cinema. Saddened at the loss of another Gem of an actor #ChalapathiRao Garu. Deepest condolences to Ravi Babu Garu, family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Chalapathi Rao is survived by two daughters and a son.

