Chalapathi Rao, Telugu Cinema Legend, Dies at 78 After Cardiac Arrest; Pawan Kalyan Pays Tribute

Chalapathi Rao, who was best known for his villainous and comedic roles in Telugu films like Chattamtho Poratam, Yamagola Malli Modalayindi and the most recent Bangarraju, passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in Hyderabad. Rao breathed his last at son, actor-filmmaker Ravi Babu’s residence in Banjara Hills in the wee hours of Sunday. He was 78.

Chalapathi Rao’s family said that the actor’s last rites will be performed on December 28 after the arrival of his daughter from the United States. They said that the body would be kept at Ravi Babu’s house, where celebrities and fans can pay their last respects. It will then be moved to Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills where the last rites will be performed on Wednesday.

Born on May 8, 1944, in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, Chalapathi Rao had acted with three generations of top stars in a career spanning over five decades. He made his debut in 1966 with ‘Ghodachari 116’ and acted in supporting roles with leading actors like N. T. Rama Rao, Krishna, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. He also produced a couple of films.

Following the news of his demise, Twitter was flooded with condolence messages from fans and fellow actors who remembered Chalapathi Rao for his contribution to Indian cinema. Several celebrities including Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej and Nandamuri Balakrishna paid heartfelt tributes to the late cinema legend.

Sai Dharam tweeted, “Terrible Year for Telugu cinema. Saddened at the loss of another Gem of an actor #ChalapathiRao Garu. Deepest condolences to Ravi Babu Garu, family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Terrible Year for Telugu cinema.Saddened at the loss of another Gem of an actor #ChalapathiRao Garu.Deepest condolences to Ravi Babu Garu, family and dear ones.May his soul rest in peace.Om Shanti 🙏— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 25, 2022

Actor & Leader #PawanKalyan condolence message over the demise of #ChalapathiRao garu pic.twitter.com/nBgxbKPcJT— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 25, 2022

We have lost another Gem of an Actor #ChalapathiRao garu.May his soul rest in peace! Strength to family and his dearest ones!#RIPChalapathiRaoGaru — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) December 25, 2022

Natasimham Shri #NandamuriBalakrishna expressed his grief on the sudden demise of Veteran actor #ChalapathiRao garu & deepest sympathies to family members at this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/3zqJMBEgkH— (@UrsVamsiShekar) December 25, 2022

Saddened on hearing the Passing away of Shri #ChalapathiRao garu, he is a kind hearted person..may his soul rest in peace. 🙏 Strength to #RaviBabu garu & the family members at this hard time.— Bobby (@dirbobby) December 25, 2022

Deeply saddened by the demise of the most loved human being and actor & the Babai of Tollywood “Chalapathi Rao” garu 🙏My heart felt condolences to the family & friends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HJVStC7rXc— KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) December 25, 2022

Chalapathi Rao is survived by two daughters and a son.

