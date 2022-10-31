Chale Chale Song From Abhiram Brings Out The Best in Singer Meenakshi Bhujang

Actress Navami Gayak started her career as a model and soon rose to prominence in the Malayalam film industry. The diva is currently the talk of the town for her upcoming film Abhiram directed by Ramakrishnarjun. Director Shiva Nirvana has recently unveiled a song, titled Chale Chale, from this movie.

Shiva appreciated the efforts of composer and singer Meenakshi Bhujang for a heart-melting number. The Tuck Jagadish director also lauded the addictive music of this song, which makes it a chartbuster. He also heaped praise on leading pair Navami and debutante Yashraj.

Viewers were also left floored by the stupendous number and praised it. A user wrote that lyricist Sagar Narayana M was at his romantic best while writing this number. Viewers are happy that the peppy beats and fun choreography by Chandra Kiran have provided this number with an edge. This song was released on October 29 and has garnered more than 1,69,000 views.

Apart from Navami, producer Jinka Srinivasulu is every bit excited about this venture and talked about it in an interview with a portal. He thanked Shiva for joining them at the release of the number Chale Chale. He also lavished praise on others associated with Abhiram and said that they left no stone unturned in making this film a hit.

Jagadish Komari has helmed the cinematography, while Martand K Venkatesh has handled the cuts. Jinka said that Abhiram promised a feel-good rom-com film with a riveting plot.

Abhiram is also going to be an important film for director Ramakrishnarjun and he expressed hope that it will receive success at the box office. Ramakrishnarjun and other members of Abhiram’s team kept the release date of this film under wraps.

Siva Balaji, Naveen Reddy, Baahubali Prabhakar, Raghu Babu, Kadambari Kiran, Annapurnamma and other actors played key roles in this film. Other songs of Abhiram like Saidulo Saidhula and O Sari Neetho are also a hit among the audience.

