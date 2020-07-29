ChallengeAccepted: Kareena Kapoor Shares Taimur and Inaaya's Pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined in the latest Instagram trend #ChallengeAccepted. Taking to the photo-sharing app, she shared a monochrome picture of son Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

“Empower. Support. Love. Never lose the child in you,” she captioned the pic. In the picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen adorably posing for the cameras wearing decorative hats. Kareena tagged Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina Kaif and Lakshmi Lehr to continue the chain. She also passed on the baton to Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan.

Women are posting black-and-white photos on the photo-sharing platform to show support towards female solidarity and empowerment and as a way to build positivity during the pandemic. The popular challenge has witnessed participation from the likes of many renowned personalities including Sonam Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza who shared beautiful monochromatic pictures of themselves on Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, is a comedy-drama revolving around a man who has lower than usual IQ and the adventures that he has in life. The film will also see Mona Singh play a crucial role.

As per the reports, the team were planning to reveal a teaser of Laal Singh Chaddha on Diwali. But due to the coronavirus scare, the unit is uncertain when the shooting will resume. It is also suggested that since the film has completed only 60 per cent shooting, it might push its original release date, which was Christmas 2020, to April 2021.