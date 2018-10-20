English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Challenging to Direct a Series That's Been a Hit, Asserts 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Director
Directing a series which has been a hit is not just a challenge, but a bigger responsibility for one to reach the trademark that has already been set, claimed Muzammil Desai.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 premiered on Star Plus on September 25.
Mumbai: Muzammil Desai, who wears the director's hat for the "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" reboot, says helming a series that has been a hit in the past is quite challenging.
"Directing a series which has been a hit is a big challenge. It is not just a challenge, but is a bigger responsibility for one to reach the trademark that is already set. We have all grown up humming the tune of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and the day I was told that I am directing this show, a mixture of feelings ran in my blood," Desai said in a statement to IANS.
"I got determined and way too focused to put it all my efforts and to try to make it a bigger hit. The hopes and the expectations of my mentor Ekta Kapoor ma'am, my team, my family and my viewers filled in the zeal and enthusiasm to make it what it was. I wish and I hope that I stand strong on the hopes that I have for the show," he added.
In the past, Desai has worked on Balaji Telefilms' shows like "Tere Liye", "Kumkum Bhagya" and "Dil Hi Toh Hai".
The original "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" ran for seven long years and starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy.
Its reboot, which premiered on StarPlus on September 25, stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez.
