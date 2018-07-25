Chalo Jeete Hain: Short Film Lauding PM Modi Screened For Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

A short film lauding the early life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was screened for President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Tuesday.The 32-minute film called "Chalo Jeete Hain" would appear to be a hagiographical depiction of the story of a young "Naru" who is said to have been intrigued by Swami Vivekanand's words, "Wahi jeete hain jo doosron ke liye jeete hain" (only they live who live for others), according to information given by the film's makers."I didn't make the film to promote Modiji's policies. It is simply a story from his formative years, one that stayed with me," Director Mangesh Hadawale had earlier told mid-day.com. Hadawale's debut Marathi film "Tingya" (2008) had won several awards.The film is produced by Mahaveer Jain and Bhushan Kumar. It is presented by Jain and Aanand L. Rai. It is scheduled to be shown on Star Network and its OTT platform Hotstar on July 29.Kumar said in a statement before the screening that the film had been "made with a lot of heart and its message is bound to move you a lot."