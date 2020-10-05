'Chalte Chalte' Actor Vishal Anand Passes Away

Bollywood actor Vishal Anand, best known for the hit film Chalte Chalte, passed away on Sunday, October 4 after suffering from prolonged illness. Vishal Anand, whose real name was Bhishmam Kohli, worked in various films throughout his career and impressed fans with his innate talent in the field.

Anand also produced and directed some of his films including Chalte Chalte, where he starred opposite Simi Garewal. His other renowned works in the movie industry are Taxi Driver, Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa, Dil Se Mile Dil and many more.

Chalte Chalte came out in 1976 and was directed by Sunder Dar.

Anand was one of the few actors who gave music director Bappi Lahiri his Bollywood break in his films and has been credited for the latter’s success. Bappi Lahiri was the music director for Chalte Chalte where he created the iconic title song sung by Kishore Kumar. The songs from the film Kinara, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai still remain some of the most remembered and appreciated songs long after the film.

Anand also directed and produced Dil Se Mile Dil in which he was also seen as the protagonist. The movie came out in 1978 and also starred Shyamalee and Om Shivpuri. The movie again had some memorable songs composed by Bappi Lahiri. From the title song to songs like Yeh naina yeh kajal continue to be very popular.

In Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa, Anand delivered a comedic performance along with actors Ashok Kumar, Suresh Chatwal, and Nazneen. The movie involved two people with the same name, one of whom is a father of seven daughters and about to be dismissed from his job.

The movie was directed by Satyen Bose, who also directed and wrote movies like Dosti (1964), Raat Aur Din (1967) and Barjatri (1951). Music for the movie was given by Ganesh, brother of Pyarelal (of Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo).

Actor Purab Kohli is nephew of the now-late Bollywood actor.