1-min read

Chamber of Film Journalists Condemns Kapil Sharma's Unruly Behaviour, Hopes Good Sense Prevails On Him

After Kapil Sharma's abusive twitter rant and a threatening phone call to a senior journalist, the Chamber of Film Journalists has condemned the comedian's behaviour in an official statement.

News18.com

Updated:April 7, 2018, 1:13 PM IST
Image: A still from Koffee With Karan/ Hotstar
"Chamber Of Film Journalist strongly condemn the misbehaviour of Kapil Sharma towards senior film journalist Vicky Lalwani. As reported by Vickey, he was badly abused by Kapil on phone. Now Kapil has started gaining notoriety for his misbehaviour towards his co-stars and now media persons too."

The statement further stated that one should deal with the inevitable hardships of life with maturity. "Ups and downs are parts of life and one must handle them with maturity. Kapil must realise that such acts will take him nowhere."

"Secondly, he used bad words for Vickey's daughter. This is an unpardonable act. This reflects his state of frustration and this is not good for Kapil himself. May good sense prevail upon him," read the statement.

For the uninitiated, the comedian, who has returned to the small screen with his show Family Time With Kapil, had lashed out at the Indian Judiciary for convicting Salman and a particular portal for spreading negative news with regards to Kapil himself. He had further said that if he was the Prime Minister, he would have hung people who spread fake news.




Kapil has also filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti, Preeti Simoes and the said journalist for trying to extort Rs 25 lakhs from him. He alleged that the said journalist had started a false propaganda to defame him after Kapil refused to pay him the asked amount.


