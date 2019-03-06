LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Not Doing It Intentionally

News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who essayed the role of Chandu Chaiwala in the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show has not appeared in the second season of the comedy show. Unable to see the character on screen, Chandan's fans are upset and are requesting the actor to return on the show.

Recently, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the actor took to Instagram to greet his fans on the auspicious day. As soon as he posted a picture, fans rushed to the comment section demanding his return and asserting that they miss his character on the show.

One of the fans wrote, "we r miss u a lot in #TheKapilSharmaShow paaji pls come back to the show as soon as possible also because the nothing without you and also because you're missed a lot." (sic) Another commented read, "Happy mahashivratri pyare Chandan ji @chandanprabhakar . You are a legend and no one can ever beat you . I love the way you are , the way you make you make us laugh and the way you smile . Please come back to the show as soon as possible also because the nothing without you and also because you're missed alot . We all love you Chandu" (sic)

Replying to one of his fans, the comedian wrote, "Hello ekta. thanks for the love. well I m nt missing episodes intentionally. my character n my acting might not be working that's why they are not putting me in the episodes. well lots of love n best wishes for you also." (sic)

Going by Chandan's comment it appears that the actor is a bit upset from the show makers for not paying due attention to his character on the show.

However, on the personal front, Kapil and Chandan share a very warm bond with each other. Knowing each other for a long time, the comedian was seen by Kapil's side attending all his wedding ceremonies.

