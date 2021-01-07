Chandan Roy Sanyal on Aashram Season 2: There's More Responsibility Now

Life changed in a way for actor Chandan Roy Sanyal ever since he essayed the crooked Bhopa Swamy over two chapters of the Prakash Jha web series, Aashram. He is a more easily recognised face now, but the actor tells you his responsibility as an artiste is also a lot more.

Last year, season one of the series, which stars Bobby Deol as the protagonist fraud godman Kashipur waale Baba, dropped in two chapters, and the show was an overnight success, and among the most popular characters that emerged was Chandan's Bhopa Swamy, right-hand man and closest confidante of the conman Baba.

"Season two of 'Aashram' is coming up. We should begin shooting in Ayodhya around March or April. The show has been a great success. People loved Bhopa and now there's a lot more responsibility to do it so that people keep loving the show and characters," Chandan said.

While this is expected to drop later this year, Chandan has signed his first film of 2021, titled Salt.

"'Salt' is a very intense and deeply moving story of a relationship that has seen its share of ups and downs. It offers a fresh take on love and living without it," he said.

In the film, he will be seen playing an estranged husband. The story touches upon the complexities of a relationship between a divorced couple. Directed by Sunny Ray, Salt also stars Rituparna Sengupta.