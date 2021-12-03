Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's New Song in Ayushmann Khurrana's Voice Roars on YouTube

A new song, titled Maafi, from Ayushmann Khurrana and Vani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was released on Thursday and everyone’s already humming it. Ayushmann has lent his voice to the emotional song that features the film’s lead pair. In the video, Ayushmann is seen apologising to Vaani. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to hit the big screens on December 10. The title track “Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui” has already been released on youtube.

Latest reports and trends show that the Maafi song is going increasingly viral on social media. The video on YouTube has already garnered 6.4 million views in less than 24 hours of its release on the platform.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been experimenting with different genres and this time, the actor is returning to the big screen with what looks like a romantic comedy with Vani Kapoor. Ayushmann’s new look for the upcoming film is being highly praised by the audience.

Earlier, the title track, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, sung by Sachin-Jigar, Jassi Sidhu and IP Singh, was released. Singer Jassi Sidhu had lent his voice to the original version, while the lyrics were penned by lyricist Madan Jalandhari. IP Singh, though, has penned the new lyrics and music composer duo Sachin-Jigar has recreated the title track.

The title track had already turned out to be a super hit and now this new emotional song, Maafi, in Ayushmann’s voice is making its way to the hearts and minds of the audience.

Ayushmann was last seen in the film Gulabo-Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, the actor will be seen in ‘Doctor Ji’ and ‘Anek’ scheduled to be released next year. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor will be seen in the film ‘Shamshera’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

