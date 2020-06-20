Chandrachur Rejected Salman's Role In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Deepika Rates Sushant Highest In Acting

Chandrachur Singh, who has made an onscreen comeback with web series Aarya, recently revealed that he was approached by Karan Johar for his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). The actor was offered to portray the role of Aman, a character which was later played by Salman Khan.

Read more: Chandrachur Singh Opens up on Karan Johar Approaching Him for Salman Khan's Role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has once again hit out at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, alleging that his charitable initiative Being Human is just "a show off." The Dabangg director also alleged that money laundering is being done in the name of the charity. Abhinav Kashyap levelled these allegations against Salman in a Facebook post on Friday, where he also requested the government to investigate the matter while assuring complete assistance from his end.

Read more: Salman Khan's Being Human is a Money Laundering Hub, Alleges Abhinav Kashyap

Meanwhile, an old interview of Akshay Kumar emerged online wherein he had revealed that he was keen on playing former Indian cricket caption Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. But the actor was turned down by his frequent collaborator and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who had decided to cast Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead in the biographical sports drama.

Read more: Akshay Wanted To Do Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni Biopic But Neeraj Pandey Had Refused

On the other hand, taking to his Instagram account, producer Sandip Ssingh, who was one of Sushant Singh Rajput's closest friends, posted a photo of him posing with the late actor and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande along with an emotional message. In his caption, Sandip wrote how he wished to see Sushant and Ankita as a married couple and only she could have saved him.

Read more: Wish Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Got Married, Writes Sandip Ssingh in Heartfelt Post for Actress

With web series Aarya, Your Honor, and films like Penguin and Chaman Bahaar, there is an interesting mix of Indian original content on streaming platforms this week. Read our weekly column, Streaming Now, dedicated to newly released shows and films on OTT platforms.

Read more: Streaming Now: Sushmita Sen Makes a Comeback with Aarya, Keerthy Suresh Unravels a Mystery in Penguin

Elsewhere, Sushant Singh Rajput fans continue to flood social media with pictures and videos related to the late actor. On Saturday, a video of Deepika Padukone speaking highly of Sushant's performance went viral online.

Read more: When Deepika Padukone Rated Sushant Singh Rajput Highest On Performance Ratings