Chandrachur Singh On Why He Was Away From Bollywood For Many Years And His Comeback

It is no cakewalk to debut in the industry with back to back hits (Tere Mere Sapne, Maachis) but actor Chandrachur Singh was on his way to becoming the next big thing. Despite being cast as the supporting actor in his subsequent films like Josh and Kya Kehna, he made his presence felt and his popularity skyrocketed even though the films boasted of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, respectively. However, the doe-eyed hero failed to maintain his career graph as he slowly started to disappear from the scene.

Now, Singh doesn’t want to look back at what happened or what could have happened, as he has his eyes set on what is in store for him in the future. In a conversation with News18 ahead of the release of his OTT series Dil Bekarar, the actor says that his life and career is right back on track after his long absence from showbiz. Singh made his comeback with the Emmy nominated series Aarya last year, which also marked his OTT debut. He says staying away from the limelight for so long was a partly conscious choice.

Asked about his career journey and his long absence, he said, “Now it’s back on track. We have a lot of interesting work coming in the future. Presently, the series (Dil Bekarar) will be coming out. So let’s look forward to seeing what we have now. Staying away from the limelight was a partly conscious choice because I wanted to work in a job satisfying work. And partly, there were other priorities. So I took it like that."

A major reason why Singh could not focus on work was a jet skiing accident that happened back in 2000, which took 8 years to recover. It happened right after the release of Josh and Kya Kehna, a time when he was heading towards a more successful career. Asked how he coped with staying out of work, he answered, “Positively, I guess, one had to do what one had to do at that time. There were other important priorities for me. And right now I’m focusing on the work which is coming my way, which is also exciting, because now characters can be grey, and you can shift from any genre, you don’t have to be stereotyped. Now it is far more exciting as you’re not stuck to an image. So there’s far more scope to play around different types of roles across different genres."

So was he stereotyped back in his time? Singh answered, “I think everyone was generally typecast at that time in certain types of roles. So that was the way then. Now, actors are more flexible in the sense you can play any kind of character and people identify with the character, not so much as they identify the actor alone. The actor is very much there on the screen, but it’s also the character which is more important. So you can play a negative character, a positive character or a comic character, it is the character that you’re playing that is defining you, you’re not confined to an image."

For Dil Bekarar, which is also his second OTT feature after the Emmy nominated show Aarya, he is playing an antagonist. Talking about his role, he said, “My character is a prototype of a particular kind of person who has a grey shade like others, but he takes it a little further. It’s a complex, complicated character who’s charming and charismatic by nature but at the same time, he has got his own agendas. And he really believes in them as sometimes you start believing in what you’re saying to others. So he’s of that he believes he’s a patriot."

Despite choosing OTT for his comeback, Singh has not forgotten his love for the big screen and will soon be making his comeback in Bollywood as well. Without revealing much about the project, he said, “I am working on a film which is mostly complete, and it should release sometime next year in the theatres. I can’t give any details of it except Akshay Kumar is my co-star."

Chandrachur Singh’s Dil Bekarar, co-starring Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar and Sukhmani Sadana will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 26.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.