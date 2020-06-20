Chandrachur Singh Opens up on Karan Johar Approaching Him for Salman Khan's Role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Chandrachur Singh in an interview opened up about being approached by Karan Johar for his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). He was offered to portray the role of Aman, a character which was played by Salman Khan. However, Chandrachur had rejected the role.

Talking about rejecting the role, the actor told DNA, "It was my loss that's all I can say. It is a very nice and cult film and the fact is that, what was meant to be, was meant to be. It's one of those decisions you make and learn from that."

The actor recently also opened up about facing "disillusionment" after his films were shelved. His film Dariya opposite Tabu was shelved soon after it was announced. He was also dropped from Deepa Mehta's Earth, a role which went to Rahul Khanna.

Now, he's making his digital debut opposite Sushmita Sen in Amazon Prime Video's Aarya. The story revolves around Aarya Sareen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband is shot. She gets to know that he may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens her family.

