Chandrachur Singh Says He Went Through 'Phase of Disillusionment' After Films Got Shelved

Actor Chandrachur Singh, who was one of the most sought after and celebrated actors of the late 90s, is all set to make his digital debut with Aarya opposite Sushmita Sen. Despite making an impressive debut with Tere Mere Sapne, and continuing his streak with critically acclaimed films like Maachis and commercially successful ones like Josh and Kya Kehna, the actor faded from the mainstream scene soon.

The actor recently opened up about facing "disillusionment" after his films were shelved. His film Dariya opposite Tabu was shelved soon after it was announced. He was also dropped from Deepa Mehta's Earth, a role which went to Rahul Khanna.

Talking to Mid-day, Singh said, "I went through a phase of disillusionment, but a sense of surrender came along soon after. When you're inducted into the industry with a film like Maachis, your expectations are higher. But I could showcase my abilities based only on the offers that came my way. I am happy with the little work I have done. I didn't want to sell myself short. I had faith that one day, the tide will turn. Today, the OTT boom has put the focus on stories."

He also revealed that he was supposed to work with Aarya co-star Sushmita Sen before. "We were to work together 19 years ago, but that film did not take off."

