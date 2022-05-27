Chandramukhi Star Amruta Kahnvilkar Reveals Most Expensive Piece Of Cloth In her Closet

Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar’s remarkable dancing skills and acting talents in her recently released flick Chandramukhi have captured everyone’s attention. Both moviegoers and critics have lauded the film as a big hit. Amruta is currently basking in the success of her film and is busy with back to back interviews. One of the interviews she gave during her film’s promotion recently caught our attention.

As we all know, apart from being a talented actor, Amruta is also a true diva and has a closet full of designer and trendy clothes. In a rapid-fire session, the actor was asked about her most expensive piece of clothing. At first, she passed on the question; however, after a little nudge, Amruta revealed that it was nothing else but her wedding Lehenga. She further revealed that her Lehenga was for Rs. 3 lakh.

For the unversed, Amruta is married to Himanshu Malhotra. The couple first met on the sets of a reality show Cine star ki khoj in 2004. After being together for more than 10 years, the two finally tied the knot on 24 January 2015.

Coming back to Amruta’s film, Chandramukhi, based on Vishwas Patil’s novel of the same name, recounts the passionate and tangled love tale of Chandra and rising politician Daulat set in the 80s.

Chandramukhi has established a new record in the Marathi film industry, grossing Rs 1.21 crore on its first day of release. With regional films garnering a lot of attention, such as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli, and the newest one by Yash, KGH 2, Chandramukhi will carve a route for Marathi cinema in the national arena.

The movie was directed by Prasad Oak with a screenplay and dialogues by Chinmay Mandlekar. Apart from Amruta and Adinath, this Ajay-Atul musical also stars Prajakta Mali in a key role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.