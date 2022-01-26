Chandraprakash Dwivedi on Winning Padma Shri: I Dedicate This Award to My Country | Exclusive

Filmmaker and actor Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who started his career with the iconic teleseries Chankaya, has been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Government of India. Talking about receiving the honour, he says, “I received a call from the home ministry on Tuesday morning. It’s a moment of great journey. I’m deeply humbled to have been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award. I have been fortunate enough to creatively collaborate with some of the best minds of the Hindi film and television industry. They have enriched me, pushed my boundaries and made me better creatively. I share this huge moment of my life with all these people who have shaped me and my thinking."

A qualified physician, Dr Dwivedi decided to become a filmmaker after practising as a doctor for a couple of months. Looking back at his journey, he says, “I began in 1988 when I shot the pilot episode of Chanakya. It has been an exciting, fulfilling and learning experience. There was a time when many people advised me to stop exploring the subject of Indian period drama and make commercial cinema. But I always felt that we need to educate about our history to new generation. I stuck to my conviction and today I feel that I wasn’t wrong in pursuing what I wanted to do."

Dr Dwivedi adds that in the past few years many filmmakers have started making period dramas, which is a good sign. “30 years back if I would have told someone that I want to make a film on Mahabharat or Ramayan, people would have laughed. But today so many top directors are exploring the subject. I am happy that I have seen this change in my lifetime," he says.

The filmmaker is deeply humbled by the recognition and dedicates this honour to his motherland, India. He says, “I have always been someone who has tried to tell a story that is dipped in our country’s history and culture and I dedicate this award to my country. This recognition will drive me to tell stories that celebrate my motherland in its full glory like my next Prithviraj in which we will honour the valour of one of the bravest warriors that India has ever seen. I have had the pleasure to work with a towering actor like Akshay Kumar to essay Prithviraj on screen and I hope my countrymen love the film that we have made with a lot of passion.”

In his limited filmography, the filmmaker has made Ek Aur Mahabharat, the critically acclaimed film Pinjar, Upanishad Ganga, Zed Plus and Mohalla Assi. The filmmaker is set to release his much-awaited period drama Prithviraj which is produced by Yash Raj Films and is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, the film was scheduled to release on Januray 21, but has been delayed due to new wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Giving an update on the new release date for Prithviraj he says, “I am meeting Aditya Chopra tomorrow and we have to figure out a date. It is an expensive film and we need a good date and he will take a call on it. Within this week you will probably here the announcement of new date."

