Chandrayaan-2 is More Cost Effective Than Films Like Dark Phoenix, Avengers Endgame

Chandrayaan-2, India’s latest moon mission, is pathbreaking in many ways. One of them is its cost effective nature.

The whole mission has been planned in Rs 960 crore (140 million USD), a price that’s much lesser than many Hollywood films. In fact, films such as X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Solo: A Star Wars Story were made in a budget much higher than Chandrayaan-2. While Dark Phoenix was allotted Rs 1,373 crore (approximately 200 million USD), Solo was given a budget of Rs 1,915 crore (279 million USD).

Similarly, films like Avengers Infinity War (Rs 2,169 crore or 316 million USD) and Avengers Endgame (Rs 2,443 crore or 356 million USD) were made at a much higher budget than Chandrayaan-2.

Chandrayaan-2 comes 11 years after ISRO's successful first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 which scripted history by making more than 3,400 orbits around the Moon and was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009.

Billed as the most complex and prestigious mission undertaken by the ISRO since its inception, Chandrayaan-2 will make India the fourth country to soft land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, the United States and China.

The mission, which carries a total of 13 payloads, including three from the Europe, two from the US and one Bulgaria, seeks to improve understanding of the Moon which could lead to discoveries that will benefit India and humanity as a whole. A Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) of US space agency NASA is among the payloads and is aimed at understanding dynamics of Earth's Moon system and deriving clues on Lunar interior.

Follow @News18Movies for more