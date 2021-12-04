‘Chane Ke Khet Me Chaka Chak’: Sara Ali Khan Shakes Leg With Madhuri Dixit

Sara Ali Khan is leaving no stone unturned these days for the promotion of her upcoming film Atrangi Re. In her latest post on Instagram, she is seen shaking a leg with legendary actress Madhuri Dixit on Chaka Chak - the new song from Atrangi Re. She displayed her love and admiration for the actress, saying that the “Dhak Dhak” girl has inspired her whole life, and getting to dance with Madhuri made her very happy.

“Thank you so much ma’am for being so graceful and gracious,” Sara said in the caption of her post while expressing her gratitude for Madhuri.

In the video, Sara, dressed in a white lehenga with floral imprints, took a twirl and then greeted Madhuri with folded hands. Both of them first reenacted the steps of popular song Chane Ke Khet Me from Madhuri’s film Anjaam, and then smoothly switched to Sara’s Chaka Chak song. Both the divas put up a beautiful performance with each and every step in sync.

“Chane ke Khet mein Chakachak kiya,” Sara said in the caption.

People were in awe of their performance, and dropped unlimited heart and fire emojis in the comment section. A user termed it an “outstanding performance” while several others called it “awesome” and “outstanding”.

With melodious vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and beautiful lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song Chaka Chak has become an instant hit. The soulful music composition by A.R Rahman is a treat for music lovers, and explains the love the song is getting from fans.

Sara was earlier seen dancing with actress Ananya Panday on this song. Ananya imitated the dance steps of Sara in an Instagram Reel.

Atrangi Re, written and directed by Aanand L Rai, stars Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film will get a digital premiere on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

