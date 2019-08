Change Your Mindset or Else This Darkness Will Consume Us All, Says Tanushree Dutta on Unnao Rape

Tanushree Dutta feels India is turning into a rape epidemic-afflicted country.

"Our great nation India has been slowly and steadily turning into a rape epidemic afflicted country. The Unnao rape case and the unfoldment of it a horrific reminder of the state of affairs," she said in a statement she issued on Monday, reacting on the Unnao rape case.

Taking a dig at the judgemental tendency of people, her statement reads further, "A large portion of news coming out of India is about women and children getting raped, gang-raped, killed by mass female infanticide, burnt for dowry or killed after rape in a brutal gory fashion, or lately goats and dogs getting raped even.

“Like seriously who in their right mind still feels high and mighty about our so-called "sanskaari" culture? That we tell ourselves to judge the rest of the world that wears shorts and bikinis? There are places in the world where women lie down nude on beaches and no rapes or eve-teasing happens. How are you the "sanskaari" lot then may I ask where women, regardless of whether fully covered or not are attacked rampantly?"

Urging that India’s people need to change their mentality, the actress added, "The problem then is not the cover but your mentality. Open your eyes and understand the darkness that is drowning this nation. Its ironic that for a population that by and large has got its nose pretty high up in the air about it's so-called value system, rapes are an epidemic across urban as well as rural India. Time to perhaps reassess your values? Or maybe tweak them a bit to accommodate compassion?"

"Rape, depression, drugs and suicide are killing the youth. Why this rampant decline in human happiness quotient? Have we placed moral, religious and societal values above human values? Then this is the logical end result. Anarchy, pain, suffering and horror. Turn back now people into a state of innocence that you were like as children or a time will come when this darkness will consume everybody in one way or another. There is a need to renew the mind and thought-process of 1.6 billion people. Internal transformation is urgently needed," she concluded.

