Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Announce Separation; Read Their Joint Statement

Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have decided to "lovingly separate", announcing their decision in a joint statement on social media. The two stars, both 37, have a daughter, Everly, together and said their decision would in no way hamper their dedication as parents and that that they were still a family.The said it felt odd that they had to share their private news with the entire world, but accepted that it was a consequence of the lives they've chosen to lead, and that they were grateful for the love that they had received. They also didn't want there to be any distortion of the truth, especially in an era of "alternative facts."The couple celebrated their love story and said they continued to be best friends who fully supported each other. Calling love a great adventure, they said it was just taking them on different paths for the moment.The complete text read:“Hey world!So…We have something we would like to share.First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”See Channing's tweet below:Channing came to public attention with his break out role in 2006's Step Up, and went on to star in a string of successful comedies and romantic films like Magic Mike, Dear John, The Vow, 21 Jump Street and its 2014 sequel, 22 Jump Street. He has since gravitated to more serious roles in critically-acclaimed films like Foxcatcher, The Hateful Eight, Hail, Caesar!, and Logan Lucky.He met wife Jenna on the sets of Step Up, when they started dating. Jenna has since appeared in various guest and feature roles in shows such as American Horror Story.