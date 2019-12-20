Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split After One Year of Dating

21 Jump Street actor Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J have reportedly broken up after a year of dating, according to a report in US Weekly. It also says that even though the two have ended their relationship, they remain on good terms and are friends even after their break-up.

The Magic Mike actor had first confirmed his relationship with the singer in November 2018. The actor had shared an image from Jessie's show at the Royal Albert Hall and captioned the image, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

A People report said that there was no single trigger to the break-up and that there wasn't any drama and the two just decided to part ways.

A source to People further added, "Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align. They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England."

The two have never been shying from speaking about their relationship in the past and the actor even posted a nude image of himself on social media, with his hands on his private parts, claiming he "lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish", which is the singer's real name. He further added, "The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again..."

