Channing Tatum Reunites with Jessie J Two Months After Calling It Quits

Channing and Jessie were first linked together in October 2018, soon after Tatum announced his divorce to dancer Jenna Dewan.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 2:02 PM IST
Channing Tatum Reunites with Jessie J Two Months After Calling It Quits
American actor Channing Tatum broke many hearts when he split with her singer-girlfriend Jessie J. However, the lovebirds seem to be giving another chance to their relationship. After ending their relation in 2019, the singer and actor were spotted together once again.

A source close to E! News informed that, the duo is "fully back together", and that "They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other."

The former couple was spotted shopping in LA about a week ago. Explaining their camaraderie at the time, the source revealed, “No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."

Channing and Jessie were first linked together in October 2018, soon after Tatum announced his divorce to dancer Jenna Dewan. Though it was new at the moment, the lovebirds made it strong with their liking towards each other. In November 2018, the relationship became Instagram-official, when Jessie J had posted a picture in her Instagram stories from the Magic Mike Live show in London.

They later started pouring in support for each other through attending the concerts and shows. The relationship kept going strong to the point that the couple decided to move in together. While they also posted a cute picture together in October 2019, there were reports about the couple splitting by December 2019.

Before getting into a relationship with Jessie, Channing was married to dance-star Jenna Dewan.

