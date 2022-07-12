'Chaos, Revenge, Peace': Character Poster of Namitha Pramod From Eesho Unveiled

The character poster of Namitha Pramod from Eesho has been launched. The actor, who will be playing the role of an advocate named Ashwathy in Jayasurya’s Eesho, unveiled her character look poster via her Instagram handle and wrote, “Chaos, revenge and peace Eesho streaming on Sonyliv soon Fingers crossed and keep us in your prayers. Love, Nami.”

The poster showcases the actor in the dress code of a lady advocate and focuses on her intense look.

Nadirshah-Jayasurya’s film Eesho, which has remained part of tittle-tattle due to its title, is now gearing up for its OTT release.

Eesho will soon be available for streaming on Sony Liv. It is known that the OTT platform has bagged the rights of the film after paying the highest amount ever paid for a Jayasurya project. Censor Board has given Clean U certificate to the film.

“It is a clean entertainer that can be watched with the family without any cuts or mutes,” said director Nadirshah.

In addition to Namitha Pramod and Jayasurya, Eesho, directed by Nadirshah, also stars Jaffer Idukki and Salim Kumar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Arun Narayan under the banner of Arun Narayan Productions, this film has cinematography by Robby Varghese Ra, while, Suneesh Varanad has penned down the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the flick.

Some controversies arose regarding the title of the film. Some Christian organizations said that the title and the tagline have hurt religious sentiments.

While the controversy was raging, screenwriter Suneesh shared a Facebook post in which he wrote, “This post is a response to the controversies surrounding the title of the film ‘Eesho’ directed by my beloved Nadirshah, who wrote the story, screenplay and dialogue. I, the writer along with the director Nadirshah, assure you that there is nothing in the film that denigrates Christianity. Now, all we can say is that the relevance of the title of the movie can only be understood after watching it.”

