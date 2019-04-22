Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chapaak: Video of Deepika Padukone Kissing Vikrant Massey Breaks the Internet

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey are shooting for Meghna Gulzar's crime-drama 'Chaapaak' in Delhi. See the latest video from the sets here.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chapaak: Video of Deepika Padukone Kissing Vikrant Massey Breaks the Internet
Image: Deepika Padukone/Twitter-Vikrant Massey/Instagram
Loading...
Ever since the team of Chhapaak started shooting their first schedule in Delhi, the makers are trying their best to keep on set pictures and videos from leaking out. But it seems like all their tactics are failing miserably in front of the camera wielding crowd that are finding their way amidst the crew members and constantly handing out information related to Meghna Gulzar's film. The latest video from the sets that has gone viral shows Deepika as Malti kissing Vikrant.

A fan page shared the video on Instagram, which shows the two characters getting intimate with each other for the scene. The video seems to be shot from a neighbouring terrace. Take a look:



Earlier last week, another video from the film made its way online and started doing rounds on social media. The clip revealed one of Deepika's looks from the film that was not unveiled officially by its makers. It showed Malti from her school days and Deepika was seen wearing a school uniform. See the video here:



Ever since Deepika's look from the film was revealed, there has been massive hype building up to the actress' role. It is believed that for a better half of the film Deepika will be sporting prosthetic make-up to make her look like Laxmi Agarwal, the real-life inspiration behind the film.




Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020. Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, alongside husband Ranveer Singh. The film released in January 2018. That way Chhapaak marks her comeback after a gap of two years.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram