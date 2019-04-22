English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chapaak: Video of Deepika Padukone Kissing Vikrant Massey Breaks the Internet
Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey are shooting for Meghna Gulzar's crime-drama 'Chaapaak' in Delhi. See the latest video from the sets here.
Image: Deepika Padukone/Twitter-Vikrant Massey/Instagram
Ever since the team of Chhapaak started shooting their first schedule in Delhi, the makers are trying their best to keep on set pictures and videos from leaking out. But it seems like all their tactics are failing miserably in front of the camera wielding crowd that are finding their way amidst the crew members and constantly handing out information related to Meghna Gulzar's film. The latest video from the sets that has gone viral shows Deepika as Malti kissing Vikrant.
A fan page shared the video on Instagram, which shows the two characters getting intimate with each other for the scene. The video seems to be shot from a neighbouring terrace. Take a look:
Earlier last week, another video from the film made its way online and started doing rounds on social media. The clip revealed one of Deepika's looks from the film that was not unveiled officially by its makers. It showed Malti from her school days and Deepika was seen wearing a school uniform. See the video here:
Ever since Deepika's look from the film was revealed, there has been massive hype building up to the actress' role. It is believed that for a better half of the film Deepika will be sporting prosthetic make-up to make her look like Laxmi Agarwal, the real-life inspiration behind the film.
Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020. Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, alongside husband Ranveer Singh. The film released in January 2018. That way Chhapaak marks her comeback after a gap of two years.
View this post on Instagram
On the shooting of film chhapaak Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's kissing scene is leaked . . @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey . . . . Credit @trendytiding for more updates . . . #chhapaak #kissingscene #chhapaakkissingscene #leak #chhapaakfilm #chhapaakmovie #movieclips #moviescenes #leakvideo #bollywoodfilms #bollywoodstars #bollywoodquestions #bollywoodquestion #bollywoodstylefile
A character that will stay with me forever...#Malti— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 25, 2019
Shoot begins today!#Chhapaak
Releasing-10th January, 2020.@meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi @masseysahib pic.twitter.com/EdmbpjzSJo
