Chapter on Puneeth Rajkumar Included in Bangalore University Textbook

It has been over a year since Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away and his demise is something that his fans are still coming to terms with. The legacy that he has left behind is huge and recently last month, the last documentary that he shot titled Gandhada Gudi was released.

Considering the widespread popularity and legacy of the late actor, it has been a perpetual fan demand that Puneeth Rajkumar’s life is documented in the form of a textbook being taught in the school curriculum.

Bangalore University has now finally decided to listen to the appeals by fan clubs as well as student organisations. The university has declared that it will soon include a chapter on Puneeth Rajkumar in its syllabus.

The textbooks will contain a section from the just-published biography of Puneeth Rajkumar by Dr Sharanu Hullur. According to Dr Ramalingappa T. Begur, member coordinator of the Bangalore University Kannada Board of Studies, the third semester Kannada language syllabus for BCom would feature a passage from Neene Rajakumara.

According to him, the process started about four to five months back and all the needed approvals have been met. This is, however, presently included only in the BCom syllabus and the university has not yet thought of adding it to other courses as of yet.

Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar released the fourth edition of the book Neene Rajakumara recently. This book also became the record for the highest-selling biography in Kannada this year. It was consistently on the top list in many bookstores and online stores.

