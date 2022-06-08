Characters of Dhanush-Starrer Thiruchitrambalam To Be Revealed on Wednesday

The makers of Dhanush-starrer Thiruchitrambalam have locked July 27, a day ahead of Dhanush’s birthday, as the release date for the film. And now in another pleasant development, production company Sun Pictures revealed that Thiruchitrambalam’s characters will be introduced to the audience on Wednesday.

In Thiruchitrambalam’s poster, Dhanush can be seen viewing an Ilaiyaraaja poster inside a dilapidated house. Dhanush’s fans are excited to know more about his character from the film.



In the Mithran Jawahar directorial, Raashi Khanna, Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Bharathiraja will also feature in important roles. Renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander is scoring music for Thiruchitrambalam.

The film’s title, Thiruchitrambalam, was launched in August last year.

From the official poster, many are guessing that Dhanush will essay the character of an Ilaiyaraaja fan. Thiruchitrambalam is a special film considering that it is Dhanush and Mithran’s fourth collaboration. The other three films for which they collaborated were Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. Of these three films, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty failed to perform well at the box office. Yaaradi Nee Mohini was a super hit.

Dhanush’s fans are keeping their fingers crossed about Thiruchitrambalam. Apart from Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush will also be seen in Sir, Naane Varuven and other films.

