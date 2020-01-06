Charges Framed Against Malayalam Actor Dileep and Other Acused in Actress' Sexual Assault Case

Malayalam actor Dileep and the other accused in the case of sexual assault of an actress appeared before a special trial court in Ernakulam today. The trial court has framed charges against Dileep, first accused Pulsar Suni and eight others in connection with the case.

All the accused were asked by court to appear today as the charges had to be read out to them. Dileep is the eighth accused in the case. All of them have denied the charges.

The incident occurred on February 17, 2017, when a Malayalam actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car in Ernakulam. The crime was also filmed.

A woman judge is hearing the case in-camera. The trial procedure is expected to begin on January 29.

Earlier, the trial court had dismissed Dileep's discharge plea seeking to exclude him from the list of accused. He had also sought 10 days time to appeal to a higher court but this was also not allowed in light of the Supreme Court order in November 2019 that the trial should be completed in six months.

In February 2019, while considering a plea seeking to transfer the case to a Sessions Court headed by a woman judge to conduct the trial, the High Court had ordered the CBI special court Judge-III Ernakulam Honey M Varghese, to complete the trial expeditiously.

