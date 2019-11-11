In a judgement given out by the 5-judge Constitution bench on November 9, which delivered the landmark verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court ruled that Muslim parties will be given alternate land while a trust will be formed by the central government to monitor the construction of a Hindu temple.

Commenting on the same, veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar said that a charitable hospital can be built on the five acre land of Ayodhya, which can be sponsored and supported by people of all communities. On Sunday, he took to Twitter and wrote, "It would be really nice if those who get the 5 acres as compensation decide to make a big charitable hospital on that land sponsored and supported by the people all the communities."

Akhtar received a warm response from his fans including Bollywood actress Dia Mirza. Adding more to it, she said, it can also be used to restore and protect and natural resources. "Great idea Sir. Wouldn’t it also be great if we could just use all this money to do what will really provide for us? Restore/protect/invest in our natural resources. Weed out corrupted capitalist conscience, that usurped land use and exploited the very fabric of our #India," read Dia's tweet.

Scriptwriter and film producer Salim Khan too reacted to Supreme court's verdict saying that a school should be built on the proposed 5-acre land in Ayodhya, to be given to the Muslims.

Welcoming Supreme Court's historic verdict on Ayodhya dispute, Salim Khan, father of three Bollywood stars Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz, said that two virtues of Islam as described by Prophet are love and forgiveness. "So now after 'The-End' of this story (Ayodhya dispute), Muslims should adhere to these two virtues and march forward. Mohabbat zahir kariye aur maaf kariye (show love and forgive). Do not rewind, recap such issues now...just move ahead from here," Salim Khan told IANS.

